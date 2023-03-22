Research Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on DKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

