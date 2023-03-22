Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (ADBE, ADSK, ALT, ANP, BLU, BRAG, CABA, COYA, CPE, CUE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.
Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on the stock.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $528.00 price target on the stock.
Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.14) target price on the stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Titon (LON:TON) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
