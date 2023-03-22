Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Park Lawn (PLC)

Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Park Lawn was given a new C$34.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.50.

3/1/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$27.98. 30,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. Park Lawn Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,945.08. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.