Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) & Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 1.71% 0.32% 0.17% Service Properties Trust -7.11% -9.26% -1.63%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 1,127.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Service Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.26%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $932.64 million 7.66 $40.90 million $0.11 170.56 Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.85 -$132.38 million ($0.80) -11.92

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

