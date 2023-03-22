Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $14,483.70 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) CFO Jack Anders sold 665 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $14,483.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,471. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

