Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Sells $14,483.70 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) CFO Jack Anders sold 665 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $14,483.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,471. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
