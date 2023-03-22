Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $367.84. The stock had a trading volume of 998,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,128. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.