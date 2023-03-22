Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 223,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,205. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.