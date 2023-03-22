Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 436 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

