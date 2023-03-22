Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 268,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,306. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

