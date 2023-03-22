Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

ISRG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.96. 344,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,891. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.19 and a 200 day moving average of $239.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

