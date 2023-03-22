RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Up 2.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,264 ($27.80). 59,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 39,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,218 ($27.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,955 ($36.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 797.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,572.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,195.45.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €1.10 ($1.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is presently 4,964.79%.

(Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.