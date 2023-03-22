RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Up 2.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($27.88) and last traded at GBX 2,264 ($27.80). 59,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 39,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,218 ($27.24).
Several brokerages have commented on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.47) to GBX 2,600 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,955 ($36.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.77) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 797.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,572.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,195.45.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
