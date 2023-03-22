RichQUACK.com Trading Up 2.8% This Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $727,372.30 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $755,572.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

