RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.81

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2115124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

