Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.38 million and $15,282.97 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00275437 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,107.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

