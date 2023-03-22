RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.78

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 1711327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after buying an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,897,000 after buying an additional 403,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.