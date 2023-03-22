Robert W. Gerrity Buys 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTSGet Rating) CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

VTS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 646,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.