Robert W. Gerrity Buys 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

VTS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 646,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vitesse Energy

VTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

