Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

