Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.