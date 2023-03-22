Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $895,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.