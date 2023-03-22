Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $448.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.43.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

