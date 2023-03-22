Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 177 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

