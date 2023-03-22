Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 2,146 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRF opened at $153.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

