Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 25,064 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

