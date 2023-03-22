Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 85 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $325.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.