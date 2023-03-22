Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

