Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

