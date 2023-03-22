Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $21.65 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

