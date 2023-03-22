Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $36.69 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. 454,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

