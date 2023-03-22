Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $4.97 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,225 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,586,000 after buying an additional 305,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.