Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. 514,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,393. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

