Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,105 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.