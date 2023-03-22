Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 65,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 45,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,839. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

