Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.97. 69,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

