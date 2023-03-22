Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. 1,415,640 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.