Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,164,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,068,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

