Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $185.54. 41,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,512. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
