Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $185.54. 41,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,512. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.