Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MBS ETF worth $115,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 240,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

