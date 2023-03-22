Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,356. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.