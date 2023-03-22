Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 92,566 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,770.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,566 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IEFA traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,494 shares. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

