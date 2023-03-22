Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 43,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,955 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,864,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,674,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,576 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

