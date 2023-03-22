Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.70.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $430.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.81. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.