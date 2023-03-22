Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 31,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91. FOX has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

