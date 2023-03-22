Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $11.68 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $11.68 or 0.00041330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $243.32 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00156854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00069890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.67599445 USD and is down -10.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

