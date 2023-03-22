Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.83

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 280779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Safran Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

