Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.27

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

