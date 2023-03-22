SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.19

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1864 per share by the software maker on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SAP to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NYSE SAP opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

