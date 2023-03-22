Sapphire Price Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $42.64 million and $3,762.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,792.29 or 0.06385512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00062021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00042093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018555 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,276,345,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,762,215 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.