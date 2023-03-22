Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

