Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 683,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

