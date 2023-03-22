Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,519 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $34,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.